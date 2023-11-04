CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Clemson-Notre Dame condensed game highlights

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Nov 4 16:22

Clemson picked up a huge home 31-23 victory over No. 15 Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon.

The win gave Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney his 166th win in Tiger Town, which made him the all-time winningest Clemson football coach.

Check out the highlights below:

WATCH: Dabo Swinney emotional in locker room after becoming all-time winningest coach at Clemson
Dabo Swinney was asked if 'Tyler from Spartanburg' gave his team motivation to win
Cade Klubnik injury update, DB suffers torn ACL
WATCH: Venables, Stallings, Lawrence, many others congratulate Swinney on Clemson all-time record
