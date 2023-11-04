|
WATCH: Clemson-Notre Dame condensed game highlights
Clemson picked up a huge home 31-23 victory over No. 15 Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon.
The win gave Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney his 166th win in Tiger Town, which made him the all-time winningest Clemson football coach. Check out the highlights below:
Check out the highlights below:
