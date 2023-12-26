|
WATCH: Clemson Gator Bowl practice sights and sounds
2023 Dec 26 19:06- -
The Clemson football team is already in Jacksonville, FL putting in their game plan for Kentucky in the 2023 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on December 29.
The bowl game will represent Clemson’s 50th all-time bowl appearance, making Clemson the 12th program ever to appear in at least 50 all-time bowl games. Check out practice video and player interviews from Tuesday below:
Check out practice video and player interviews from Tuesday below:
Tags: Clemson Football