WATCH: Clemson Gator Bowl practice sights and sounds
2023 Dec 24 19:51- -
The Clemson football team is already in Jacksonville, FL preparing for Kentucky in the 2023 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on December 29.
The Tigers held their first practice at Fernandina Beach High School on Sunday, and it was around 90 minutes of action. Check out some of the sights and sounds:
The Tigers held their first practice at Fernandina Beach High School on Sunday, and it was around 90 minutes of action.
Check out some of the sights and sounds:
