WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room to sandstorm after win over South Carolina

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Nov 26 00:27

They win, they dance.

The Clemson football team took care of business, beating their in-state rival South Carolina 16-7 on Saturday night.

To celebrate, the Tigers took to some dancing to Sandstorm and waved towels around, copying what the Gamecocks do to begin games.

Clemson has now won 8 out of the last 9 against the Gamecocks.

