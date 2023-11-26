|
WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room to sandstorm after win over South Carolina
2023 Nov 26 00:27- -
They win, they dance.
The Clemson football team took care of business, beating their in-state rival South Carolina 16-7 on Saturday night. To celebrate, the Tigers took to some dancing to Sandstorm and waved towels around, copying what the Gamecocks do to begin games. Clemson has now won 8 out of the last 9 against the Gamecocks. Check it out below: WE WIN WE DANCE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5dgjWo06Bx
Check it out below:
WE WIN WE DANCE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5dgjWo06Bx— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 26, 2023
Tags: Clemson Football