WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room after win over UNC

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Nov 19 09:07

The home schedule is wrapped up for the Tigers after Clemson's 31-20 victory over No. 22 UNC on Saturday.

After the hard-fought game, the Tigers went to the locker room and celebrated the win with some dancing.

Check it out below:

