WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room after win over UNC
2023 Nov 19 09:07- -
The home schedule is wrapped up for the Tigers after Clemson's 31-20 victory over No. 22 UNC on Saturday.
After the hard-fought game, the Tigers went to the locker room and celebrated the win with some dancing. Check it out below: WE WIN WE DANCE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lIBwuWJtCb
After the hard-fought game, the Tigers went to the locker room and celebrated the win with some dancing.
Check it out below:
WE WIN WE DANCE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lIBwuWJtCb— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 19, 2023
