WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room after win over Georgia Tech
2023 Nov 11 17:10- -
The fun is in the winning.
The Tigers took care of business on Military Appreciation Day with an impressive 42-21 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday. It really wasn't that close, as the Yellow Jackets scored two late touchdowns in garbage time. The Tigers celebrated the win like they always do, with some team dancing in the locker room. It was their ninth straight win over the Bees. Check out the video below:
The Tigers took care of business on Military Appreciation Day with an impressive 42-21 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday.
It really wasn't that close, as the Yellow Jackets scored two late touchdowns in garbage time.
The Tigers celebrated the win like they always do, with some team dancing in the locker room. It was their ninth straight win over the Bees.
Check out the video below:
WE WIN WE DANCE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/K43pIc8Roe— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 11, 2023
