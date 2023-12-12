|
WATCH: Clemson coach Chris Rumph fired up during drills: "That softness ain't gonna work"
Clemson has two new assistant coaches in Chris Rumph and Matt Luke as they have already started bowl prep for the Gator Bowl against Kentucky.
On Tuesday, the media was allowed into practice for a few sessions, and both coaches were getting after it with great intensity at their respective positions. WYFF's Marc Whiteman posted a video of Rumph being very passionate during a drill with the defensive ends. "That softness ain't gonna work," Rumph hollered. Check it out below: "YOU THE HAMMER OR THE NAIL? WE'RE THE HAMMER!"
New defensive ends coach Chris Rumph bringing some 🔥🔥🔥 to Clemson's bowl prep pic.twitter.com/9rDTXHFwYx
On Tuesday, the media was allowed into practice for a few sessions, and both coaches were getting after it with great intensity at their respective positions.
WYFF's Marc Whiteman posted a video of Rumph being very passionate during a drill with the defensive ends.
"That softness ain't gonna work," Rumph hollered.
Check it out below:
"YOU THE HAMMER OR THE NAIL? WE'RE THE HAMMER!"
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now