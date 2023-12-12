CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Clemson coach Chris Rumph fired up during drills: "That softness ain't gonna work"
2023 Dec 12

Clemson has two new assistant coaches in Chris Rumph and Matt Luke as they have already started bowl prep for the Gator Bowl against Kentucky.

On Tuesday, the media was allowed into practice for a few sessions, and both coaches were getting after it with great intensity at their respective positions.

WYFF's Marc Whiteman posted a video of Rumph being very passionate during a drill with the defensive ends.

"That softness ain't gonna work," Rumph hollered.

