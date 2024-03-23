CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Cade Klubnik, Garrett Riley, Tajh Boyd on preparation at Clemson, dolphins, Texas barbecue

by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Mar 23 09:25

Check out the debut episode of 2 Right Turns podcast featuring offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, offensive player development coach Tajh Boyd and starting quarterback Cade Klubnik.

The podcast touched on several subjects including how the Clemson quarterbacks are taught and prepared and how Boyd doesn't really trust dolphins and Texas barbecue.

Check out the videos below:

