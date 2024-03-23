|
WATCH: Cade Klubnik, Garrett Riley, Tajh Boyd on preparation at Clemson, dolphins, Texas barbecue
Check out the debut episode of 2 Right Turns podcast featuring offensive coordinator
Garrett Riley, offensive player development coach
Tajh Boyd and starting quarterback
Cade Klubnik.
The podcast touched on several subjects including how the Clemson quarterbacks are taught and prepared and how Boyd doesn't really trust dolphins and Texas barbecue. Check out the videos below:
