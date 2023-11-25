CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Barnes opens rivalry game with fumble recovery TD & interception

WATCH: Barnes opens rivalry game with fumble recovery TD & interception
by - 2023 Nov 25 23:00

Clemson freshman defensive back Khalil Barnes opened the game against South Carolina with a huge fumble returned for a touchdown to give Clemson an early 7-0 lead. Then, on the very next offensive play from scrimmage, Spencer Rattler throws into traffic and Barnes makes a brilliant interception.

