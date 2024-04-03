CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: 2024 NFL Draft tape of Nate Wiggins

by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Apr 3 12:37

Check out the following highlights of Clemson defensive back Nate Wiggins as he hopes to be one of the first cornerbacks off the board in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft:

Video Description: Clemson defensive back Nate Wiggins is one of the top cornerbacks available in the 2024 NFL Draft and will have his name called early. The 6'1" 173-pounder was one of the nation's best with the stats and analytics to back it up. Wiggins allowed a paltry 43.9% completion rate in addition to only allowing a single touchdown in 2023. He ran a blazing 4.28 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL Combine, and that time paced all defensive backs. His 83.9 coverage grade according to Pro Football Focus ranked him 54th out of 776 eligible cornerbacks.

