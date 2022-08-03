WATCH: Will Shipley ranked No. 3 ACC running back

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out the following video as Clemson running back Will Shipley was ranked as the No. 3 running back in the ACC conference, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: This season the ACC houses a strong group of runners that are all on the cusp of stardom. Pitt's Izzy Abanikanda's time is now and Clemson's Will Shipley looks like the next great Clemson back. Syracuse's Sean Tucker is on pace to shatter the record books after a brilliant freshman campaign. These are only a few of the sensational backs to litter the ACC