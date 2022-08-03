CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Shipley was ranked the No. 3 ACC RB
Shipley was ranked the No. 3 ACC RB

WATCH: Will Shipley ranked No. 3 ACC running back
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Aug 3, Wed 08:32

Check out the following video as Clemson running back Will Shipley was ranked as the No. 3 running back in the ACC conference, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: This season the ACC houses a strong group of runners that are all on the cusp of stardom. Pitt's Izzy Abanikanda's time is now and Clemson's Will Shipley looks like the next great Clemson back. Syracuse's Sean Tucker is on pace to shatter the record books after a brilliant freshman campaign. These are only a few of the sensational backs to litter the ACC

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson safety announces retirement from football
Clemson safety announces retirement from football
Former Clemson RB announces transfer to SEC school
Former Clemson RB announces transfer to SEC school
WATCH: Will Shipley ranked No. 3 ACC running back
WATCH: Will Shipley ranked No. 3 ACC running back
Former Tigers player, coach announced as VCU head coach
Former Tigers player, coach announced as VCU head coach
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest