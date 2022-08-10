CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Will Shipley ranked as a top 25 ACC player

by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Aug 10, Wed 08:03

Check out the following video as Clemson running back Will Shipley was ranked as the No. 22 player in the ACC conference, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson running back Will Shipley was a fantastic freshman, and now enters 2022 as a super sophomore. Shipley is a dynamic, versatile runner that allows endless possibilities for the Tigers' coaching staff. In 2021, he accounted for 1,234 all-purpose yards. 738 of those yards came on the ground, he racked up 116 receiving and totaled 380 yards as a kickoff return man. Shipley was also responsible for 12 touchdowns, rushing for 11 and passing for a TD. Check out Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, defensive lineman K.J. Henry, UVA head coach Tony Elliott and ACCDN host Wes Bryant break down perhaps the ACC's most dangerous weapon!

