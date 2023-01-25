CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Will Shipley listed as a Way-too-early ACC player of the year candidate

WATCH: Will Shipley listed as a Way-too-early ACC player of the year candidate
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Jan 25, Wed 14:32

Check out the following video as ACCDN lists its five candidates for the 2023 way-too-early football player of the year:

Video Description: The ACC will house some of the nation's finest players next season that will be sure to rack up conference accolades and national honors. There is no bigger conference honor than the ACC Player of The Year. Florida State has a fantastic duo of quarterback Jordan Travis and defensive lineman Jared Verse. Clemson's Will Shipley will surely be a contender chewing up yards in Death Valley. Who else made our "Way too early" list?

