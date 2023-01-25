WATCH: Will Shipley listed as a Way-too-early ACC player of the year candidate

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out the following video as ACCDN lists its five candidates for the 2023 way-too-early football player of the year:

Video Description: The ACC will house some of the nation's finest players next season that will be sure to rack up conference accolades and national honors. There is no bigger conference honor than the ACC Player of The Year. Florida State has a fantastic duo of quarterback Jordan Travis and defensive lineman Jared Verse. Clemson's Will Shipley will surely be a contender chewing up yards in Death Valley. Who else made our "Way too early" list?