WATCH: Will Shipley hurdles defender in dynamic TD run

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

SHIP HAPPENS.

Clemson running back Will Shipley has a nice blend of power and speed on the gridiron.

In the third quarter of Saturday's game against Louisville, he showed off his elite ability by hurdling a defender on his way to a 25-yard touchdown to put the Tigers up 23-7.

Check out the impressive play below:

Best run I've seen all season. The burst. The hurdle. Then the power. Wow. — David Hood (@MDavidHood) November 12, 2022

Oh my great run Ship 🔥! — Travis Etienne Jr⁶𓅓 (@swaggy_t1) November 12, 2022

🚨Will Shipley hurdle alert 🚨 — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) November 12, 2022

Holy Ship. — Larry Williams (@LarryWilliamsTI) November 12, 2022

literally all of us when @willshipley2021 hurdled another person. pic.twitter.com/zX5MEaVgsY — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 12, 2022