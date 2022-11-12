|
WATCH: Will Shipley hurdles defender in dynamic TD run
|Saturday, November 12, 2022, 5:44 PM- -
SHIP HAPPENS.
Clemson running back Will Shipley has a nice blend of power and speed on the gridiron.
In the third quarter of Saturday's game against Louisville, he showed off his elite ability by hurdling a defender on his way to a 25-yard touchdown to put the Tigers up 23-7.
Check out the impressive play below:
WILL SHIPLEY HURDLES A MAN 😳@ClemsonFB | #ACCFootball— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) November 12, 2022
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/1rOeJHBwyZ
Best run I've seen all season. The burst. The hurdle. Then the power. Wow.— David Hood (@MDavidHood) November 12, 2022
Oh my great run Ship 🔥!— Travis Etienne Jr⁶𓅓 (@swaggy_t1) November 12, 2022
🚨Will Shipley hurdle alert 🚨— Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) November 12, 2022
Holy Ship.— Larry Williams (@LarryWilliamsTI) November 12, 2022
literally all of us when @willshipley2021 hurdled another person. pic.twitter.com/zX5MEaVgsY— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 12, 2022
Tags: Clemson Football, Will Shipley