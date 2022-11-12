CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Will Shipley showed off his jumping ability in the TD run
WATCH: Will Shipley hurdles defender in dynamic TD run
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, November 12, 2022, 5:44 PM

SHIP HAPPENS.

Clemson running back Will Shipley has a nice blend of power and speed on the gridiron.

In the third quarter of Saturday's game against Louisville, he showed off his elite ability by hurdling a defender on his way to a 25-yard touchdown to put the Tigers up 23-7.

Check out the impressive play below:

