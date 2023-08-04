|
WATCH: Will Shipley, Barrett Carter talk beginning of Fall camp
|2023 Aug 4, Fri 19:59- -
Clemson standout performers
Will Shipley and
Barrett Carter talked to the media Friday as they previewed the start of Fall camp for the Tigers.
Video summary:
0:02 Shipley on Clemson mini-doc on his hometown
1:50 Feel for the offense with so many returning players
3:26 Explosive plays being back in the offense
4:30 Freedom in the new Clemson offense
5:38 James Davis and CJ Spiller together again
6:43 On Jarvis Green and Jay Haynes
8:00 Familiarity with Spiller and Davis previously
9:37 Shipley’s vision coming to Clemson
11:08 Was he too fiery last season?
12:30 How Spiller helps manage his emotions
13:40 Different mode he gets in
15:30 NIL for Shipley
17:03 Confidence that Garrett Riley shows
19:00 Team handshakes
