WATCH: Will Shipley, Barrett Carter talk beginning of Fall camp

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson standout performers Will Shipley and Barrett Carter talked to the media Friday as they previewed the start of Fall camp for the Tigers.

Video summary:

0:02 Shipley on Clemson mini-doc on his hometown

1:50 Feel for the offense with so many returning players

3:26 Explosive plays being back in the offense

4:30 Freedom in the new Clemson offense

5:38 James Davis and CJ Spiller together again

6:43 On Jarvis Green and Jay Haynes

8:00 Familiarity with Spiller and Davis previously

9:37 Shipley’s vision coming to Clemson

11:08 Was he too fiery last season?

12:30 How Spiller helps manage his emotions

13:40 Different mode he gets in

15:30 NIL for Shipley

17:03 Confidence that Garrett Riley shows

19:00 Team handshakes

