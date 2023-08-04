CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Will Shipley, Barrett Carter talk beginning of Fall camp

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Aug 4, Fri 19:59

Clemson standout performers Will Shipley and Barrett Carter talked to the media Friday as they previewed the start of Fall camp for the Tigers.

Video summary:

0:02 Shipley on Clemson mini-doc on his hometown

1:50 Feel for the offense with so many returning players

3:26 Explosive plays being back in the offense

4:30 Freedom in the new Clemson offense

5:38 James Davis and CJ Spiller together again

6:43 On Jarvis Green and Jay Haynes

8:00 Familiarity with Spiller and Davis previously

9:37 Shipley’s vision coming to Clemson

11:08 Was he too fiery last season?

12:30 How Spiller helps manage his emotions

13:40 Different mode he gets in

15:30 NIL for Shipley

17:03 Confidence that Garrett Riley shows

19:00 Team handshakes

