WATCH: Will Shipley: Always "All-In"

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out the follow video as it highlights Clemson sophomore running back Will Shipley and his success this season, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson running back Will Shipley is one of the ACC's toughest coming out of the backfield. The true sophomore brings a dynamic package coupled with a true grit that makes him special. This season he is leading the league in touchdown rushes (7) and also averages 88.3 rushing yards per game (4th ACC). The Tigers will certainly need a big game from him as they travel to take on No.10 NC State in what could be inclement weather. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter and Georgia Tech running back Dontae Smith break down one of the best backs the conference has to offer.