WATCH: Will Shipley 2022 regular season highlights

by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Dec 16, Fri 19:49

Check out regular season highlights of Clemson running back Will Shipley, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson running back Will Shipley improved upon a fantastic freshman campaign in the 2022 regular season. Shipley tallied an amazing 1,592 all-purpose yards while finding the end zone rushing 15 times. He would earn first-team All-ACC honors due to his phenomenal sophomore campaign.

