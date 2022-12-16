|
WATCH: Will Shipley 2022 regular season highlights
|2022 Dec 16, Fri 19:49- -
Check out regular season highlights of Clemson running back Will Shipley, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.
Video Description: Clemson running back Will Shipley improved upon a fantastic freshman campaign in the 2022 regular season. Shipley tallied an amazing 1,592 all-purpose yards while finding the end zone rushing 15 times. He would earn first-team All-ACC honors due to his phenomenal sophomore campaign.
Tags: Clemson Football, Will Shipley