sports_football
Will Heldt just completed his first spring with the Tigers after playing at Purdue recently.
Will Heldt just completed his first spring with the Tigers after playing at Purdue recently.

WATCH: Will Heldt talks first Clemson spring, defensive standouts, transfer portal and more
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 4 hours ago

Recent Clemson transfer addition and defensive end Will Heldt joined ACC Network personalities and former Clemson athletes Kelly Gramlich and Eric Mac Lain recently to talk about his first spring as a Tiger and what he's seen. Mac Lain also breaks down his views of the Clemson spring game:

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Brandon Rink: Email | Comment
Clemson's rank in final AP Top 25
Clemson's rank in final AP Top 25
Veteran Tiger defender sees spring positives, 'but we got to keep going'
Veteran Tiger defender sees spring positives, 'but we got to keep going'
WATCH: Will Heldt talks first Clemson spring, defensive standouts, transfer portal and more
WATCH: Will Heldt talks first Clemson spring, defensive standouts, transfer portal and more
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts