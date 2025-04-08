|
WATCH: Will Heldt talks first Clemson spring, defensive standouts, transfer portal and more
4 hours ago
Recent Clemson transfer addition and defensive end Will Heldt joined ACC Network personalities and former Clemson athletes Kelly Gramlich and Eric Mac Lain recently to talk about his first spring as a Tiger and what he's seen. Mac Lain also breaks down his views of the Clemson spring game:
