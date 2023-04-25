WATCH: Will Clemson leave the ACC?

TigerNet Staff by

TigerNet's David Hood discusses the possibility of Clemson leaving the ACC. Although there is no official news about Clemson leaving, there has been a lot of chatter on social media from people who are predicting that something is going to happen.

The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) was founded on May 8, 1953, by seven universities located in the South Atlantic States, with the University of Virginia joining in early December 1953 to bring the membership to eight. The initial members of the conference were Clemson, Duke, Maryland, North Carolina, North Carolina State, South Carolina and Wake Forest.

Features Breaking Daily Digest