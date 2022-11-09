WATCH: What's next for Clemson Football?

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

ACC Network released the following video of what is next for the No. 10 Tigers after a tough road loss to Notre Dame:

Video Description: The Clemson Tigers are looking for answers after their 35-14 upset loss to Notre Dame. A team that seemed bound for another run at a National Championship now finds itself on the outside looking in. According to head coach Dabo Swinney, everything is still on the table for Clemson. They clinched a berth in the ACC Football Championship Game despite the loss and can still run the table. Swinney, tight end Davis Allen and offensive lineman Jordan McFadden fill you in on just how resilient this tiger Team is.