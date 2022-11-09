CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: What's next for Clemson Football?

WATCH: What's next for Clemson Football?
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 10:00 AM

ACC Network released the following video of what is next for the No. 10 Tigers after a tough road loss to Notre Dame:

Video Description: The Clemson Tigers are looking for answers after their 35-14 upset loss to Notre Dame. A team that seemed bound for another run at a National Championship now finds itself on the outside looking in. According to head coach Dabo Swinney, everything is still on the table for Clemson. They clinched a berth in the ACC Football Championship Game despite the loss and can still run the table. Swinney, tight end Davis Allen and offensive lineman Jordan McFadden fill you in on just how resilient this tiger Team is.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson Media Poll: Tigers hang on, Alabama drops out of top-10
Clemson Media Poll: Tigers hang on, Alabama drops out of top-10
WATCH: What's next for Clemson Football?
WATCH: What's next for Clemson Football?
Clemson softball inks four on National Signing Day
Clemson softball inks four on National Signing Day
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-Louisville projections
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-Louisville projections
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest