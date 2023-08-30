WATCH: Wes Goodwin talks fall camp, young standouts

"It's GO time," Goodwin said about game week. "Happy to get to this point and been a great camp. The team is in a really good spot. Healthy for the most part."

Goodwin knows that the team is ready to hit someone besides their teammates for a change.

"Guys have been practicing and showing up every day with a chip on their shoulder, ready to get rolling. You can sense the excitement and energy in the building with game one (Duke) closing in."