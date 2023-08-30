|
WATCH: Wes Goodwin talks fall camp, young standouts
2023 Aug 30, Wed 12:45- -
Clemson defensive coordinator
Wes Goodwin talked to the media Wednesday as he summarized Fall camp and previewed the upcoming season, starting off with Duke on Monday night.
"It's GO time," Goodwin said about game week. "Happy to get to this point and been a great camp. The team is in a really good spot. Healthy for the most part." Goodwin knows that the team is ready to hit someone besides their teammates for a change. "Guys have been practicing and showing up every day with a chip on their shoulder, ready to get rolling. You can sense the excitement and energy in the building with game one (Duke) closing in."
"It's GO time," Goodwin said about game week. "Happy to get to this point and been a great camp. The team is in a really good spot. Healthy for the most part."
Goodwin knows that the team is ready to hit someone besides their teammates for a change.
"Guys have been practicing and showing up every day with a chip on their shoulder, ready to get rolling. You can sense the excitement and energy in the building with game one (Duke) closing in."
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
Tags: Clemson Football, Wes Goodwin