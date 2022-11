WATCH: Wes Goodwin reacts to loss to South Carolina

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin talked to the media following Clemson's 31-30 loss to the Gamecocks on Saturday.

"Give credit to them," Goodwin said. "They made more plays than we did. Our guys fought extremely hard, and credit to them as they out-executed us in some areas. We didn't get enough stops defensively."