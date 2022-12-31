CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Wes Goodwin reacts to 31-14 loss to Tennessee

by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Dec 31, Sat 00:57

Defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin talked to the media following Clemson's 31-14 loss to Tennessee in the 2022 Orange Bowl.

"Obviously, a tough way to end the season," Goodwin said. "No one wants to end their season this way. Super proud of our guys. They laid it on the line. They played with great effort and competitive drive every snap, and couldn't be more proud of a group of guys and the way they fought all the way to the end."

