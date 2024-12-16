CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Wes Goodwin, Clemson players preview CFB Playoff matchup with Texas

by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Dec 16 13:21

Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin spoke to the media Monday, previewing Saturday's College Football Playoff matchup with Texas (TNT/4 PM ET).

Check out this full press conference below:

Veteran leaders Barrett Carter, Cade Klubnik, Blake Miller and Peter Woods were also available for the media:

