|
WATCH: Wes Goodwin, Clemson players preview CFB Playoff matchup with Texas
2024 Dec 16 13:21- -
Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin spoke to the media Monday, previewing Saturday's College Football Playoff matchup with Texas (TNT/4 PM ET).
Check out this full press conference below:
Check out this full press conference below:
Veteran leaders Barrett Carter, Cade Klubnik, Blake Miller and Peter Woods were also available for the media:
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now