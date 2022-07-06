WATCH: Unsung Heroes featuring Hunter Renfrow

WATCH: Unsung Heroes featuring Hunter Renfrow
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Jul 6, Wed 19:49

Check out highlights of former Tiger Hunter Renfrow in a new video feature called ACC unsung heroes, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network:

Video Description: Of the many great wide receivers that have come through Death Valley, none have been more consistent than Hunter Renfrow. Renfrow was at his best in third-down situations, and when the game was on the line. His record of 43 consecutive games with a reception is still a Clemson record. He finished his career with 186 receptions, 2,133 receiving yards and 15 receiving touchdowns. Renfrow shined brightest in the College Football Playoffs where his 37 receptions and 4 receiving touchdowns are each CFP records. Relive the consistency and clutch play of a true Clemson legend Hunter Renfrow right here!

Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Report: Proposed ACC/Pac-12 partnership talking deal with ESPN
Report: Proposed ACC/Pac-12 partnership talking deal with ESPN
WATCH: Unsung Heroes featuring Hunter Renfrow
WATCH: Unsung Heroes featuring Hunter Renfrow
2023 Florida RB announces Clemson offer
2023 Florida RB announces Clemson offer
4-star Peach State D-lineman has Clemson in top schools
4-star Peach State D-lineman has Clemson in top schools
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest