WATCH: Unsung Heroes featuring Hunter Renfrow

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out highlights of former Tiger Hunter Renfrow in a new video feature called ACC unsung heroes, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network:

Video Description: Of the many great wide receivers that have come through Death Valley, none have been more consistent than Hunter Renfrow. Renfrow was at his best in third-down situations, and when the game was on the line. His record of 43 consecutive games with a reception is still a Clemson record. He finished his career with 186 receptions, 2,133 receiving yards and 15 receiving touchdowns. Renfrow shined brightest in the College Football Playoffs where his 37 receptions and 4 receiving touchdowns are each CFP records. Relive the consistency and clutch play of a true Clemson legend Hunter Renfrow right here!