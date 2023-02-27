WATCH: UCF celebrates sweep of Clemson by running down the hill

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The UCF baseball team had a memorable weekend as they had an impressive road sweep of Clemson.

To add to their unforgettable trip, members of their team were able to gain access to Memorial Stadium and run down the iconic hill.

Check it out below:

UCF celebrated its sweep of Clemson by running down the hill at Death Valley pic.twitter.com/UJSJvle2nH — Baseball Bros (@BaseballBros) February 27, 2023

The UCF Twitter account also posted the following pic after their sweep:

The new Tiger King. pic.twitter.com/ceouMgJ4l4 — UCF Baseball (@UCF_Baseball) February 26, 2023