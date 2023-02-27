CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: UCF celebrates sweep of Clemson by running down the hill

WATCH: UCF celebrates sweep of Clemson by running down the hill
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, February 27, 2023, 7:25 AM

The UCF baseball team had a memorable weekend as they had an impressive road sweep of Clemson.

To add to their unforgettable trip, members of their team were able to gain access to Memorial Stadium and run down the iconic hill.

Check it out below:

The UCF Twitter account also posted the following pic after their sweep:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: UCF celebrates sweep of Clemson by running down the hill
WATCH: UCF celebrates sweep of Clemson by running down the hill
Clemson upsets No. 23 FSU on Senior Day
Clemson upsets No. 23 FSU on Senior Day
No. 5 Tigers wrap USF Invitational with run-rule win over Spartans
No. 5 Tigers wrap USF Invitational with run-rule win over Spartans
UCF clinches series over Tigers
UCF clinches series over Tigers
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 42) Author
spacer TNET: WATCH: UCF celebrates sweep of Clemson by running down the hill
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: UCF celebrates sweep of Clemson by running down the hill
 Dugatiger®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: UCF celebrates sweep of Clemson by running down the hill
 HunterClemsonTigers
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: UCF celebrates sweep of Clemson by running down the hill
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: UCF celebrates sweep of Clemson by running down the hill
 grrowl
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: UCF celebrates sweep of Clemson by running down the hill
 MidlandsTiger87®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: UCF celebrates sweep of Clemson by running down the hill
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: UCF celebrates sweep of Clemson by running down the hill
 Clemsonohiotiger®
spacer ###? Who at Clemson allowed that?***
 flyslyw
spacer Re: ###? Who at Clemson allowed that?***
 mrn65
spacer Just file this video away for future reference. Our baseball
 76er®
spacer Ohhhh boyyyy. Time to add them to our
 ClemsonSCTiger
spacer NOT a good look…
 iTiger®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: UCF celebrates sweep of Clemson by running down the hill
 74TIGER
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: UCF celebrates sweep of Clemson by running down the hill
 saddis56®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: UCF celebrates sweep of Clemson by running down the hill
 prescotttiger®
spacer Bunch of no class, low life, meth head mofos right there!
 Uncle Bill®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: UCF celebrates sweep of Clemson by running down the hill
 SouthernTiger09
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: UCF celebrates sweep of Clemson by running down the hill
 LILHOOD
spacer Relax. I take it as a compliment.
 greene®
spacer We were typing at the same time.
 bretfsu®
spacer Agreed. and they did pay the price. we should
 AsheTiger
spacer I also agree... It even looks like they asked first.
 rdwebbii
spacer I understand why Clemson fans would be upset.
 bretfsu®
spacer good thing they didn't bring any balloons
 GeeVille Tiger®
spacer Re: good thing they didn't bring any balloons
 jbkelley23
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: UCF celebrates sweep of Clemson by running down the hill
 J Clarke®
spacer Good for them
 ninetytwotiger®
spacer My issue is that they didn’t earn the right for that
 geech72®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: UCF celebrates sweep of Clemson by running down the hill
 GSCtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: UCF celebrates sweep of Clemson by running down the hill
 Cdixon11
spacer You have to EARN the right to Run Down the Hill.
 Rocky the Tiger®
spacer Send an email to Athletic director - neffg@clemson.edu
 cufan®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: UCF celebrates sweep of Clemson by running down the hill
 shirleyb
spacer It appears some individuals need to be smote.
 CUTiger1989®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: UCF celebrates sweep of Clemson by running down the hill
 Ridgeland Booster®
spacer Personally, Clemson will get more credit for
 Salty55®
spacer Me Too !!!!
 big monk
spacer Re: Me Too !!!!
 treetiger
spacer Your underscore key has some smeg stuck near the contact.
 Rocky the Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: UCF celebrates sweep of Clemson by running down the hill
 grrowl
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: UCF celebrates sweep of Clemson by running down the hill
 BeverlyAnne®
spacer THEY BETTER NOT HAVE TOUCHED HOWARD'S ROCK!
 ChestyPuller0311®
Read all 42 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Donor's Den

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest