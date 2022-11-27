|
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence with clutch two-point conversion in last-second win
A young talent continues to grow.
Jacksonville Jaguars franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence marched his team down in the final minute for a touchdown and two-point conversion in Sunday's 28-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Lawrence finished the contest with an impressive 29 out of 37 passing for 321 yards and three touchdowns.
The Jaguars are now 4-7 on the season.
Check out the clutch two-point conversion:
TREVOR LAWRENCE CALLED GAME.https://t.co/gQp2pNxkoB pic.twitter.com/8V5czECfWE— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 27, 2022
TD in final seconds:
Simply Marvelous#BALvsJAX on CBS pic.twitter.com/OpZk3Oqg6u— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 27, 2022
