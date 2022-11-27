CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Trevor Lawrence with clutch two-point conversion in last-second win

by - Assoc. Editor - 2022-11-27 17:49:09.0

A young talent continues to grow.

Jacksonville Jaguars franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence marched his team down in the final minute for a touchdown and two-point conversion in Sunday's 28-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Lawrence finished the contest with an impressive 29 out of 37 passing for 321 yards and three touchdowns.

The Jaguars are now 4-7 on the season.

Check out the clutch two-point conversion:

TD in final seconds:

