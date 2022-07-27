|
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne back in action at training camp
The NFL is back in action as teams have kicked off training camp this week.
Jacksonville Jaguars franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence and explosive running back Travis Etienne were back on the football field hoping for a strong second season as pros.
Check out some of the action from the first two days of camp:
Just like old times @Dream_Finders | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/YOhNDzOOdy— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) July 27, 2022
Come for the throw, stay for the teammate reactions.@SuccessfulQuon | @Dream_Finders pic.twitter.com/1fCPRy6Jed— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) July 26, 2022
Something light 🤩@Trevorlawrencee | @Dream_Finders pic.twitter.com/pcY1RLEn8x— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) July 26, 2022
Tags: Clemson Football