WATCH: Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne back in action at training camp
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Jul 27, Wed 17:37

The NFL is back in action as teams have kicked off training camp this week.

Jacksonville Jaguars franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence and explosive running back Travis Etienne were back on the football field hoping for a strong second season as pros.

Check out some of the action from the first two days of camp:

