WATCH: Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne 2022 NFL preseason debut highlights

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson star QB Trevor Lawrence made his NFL preseason debut along with former All-American Tigers running back Travis Etienne on Friday night against the Cleveland Browns.

Lawrence finished the night 6-for-12 with 95 passing yards with a touchdown pass. Etienne had nine carries for 23 yards and a catch for 10 yards.

Check out highlights below:

Hit the hole and go 👀 that is an explosive Travis Etienne 🫣



pic.twitter.com/0odp4r8eCX — Matt Nein (@mnein9) August 12, 2022

Travis Etienne looks healthy pic.twitter.com/nv5R384S4t — Fantasy Football Degenerates (@ffd_podcast) August 12, 2022