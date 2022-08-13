|
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne 2022 NFL preseason debut highlights
2022 Aug 13, Sat
Former Clemson star QB Trevor Lawrence made his NFL preseason debut along with former All-American Tigers running back Travis Etienne on Friday night against the Cleveland Browns.
Lawrence finished the night 6-for-12 with 95 passing yards with a touchdown pass. Etienne had nine carries for 23 yards and a catch for 10 yards.
Check out highlights below:
1:30 of Trevor doing Trevor things, @Trevorlawrencee 🔥pic.twitter.com/vtUY2OFAYd— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) August 13, 2022
Hit the hole and go 👀 that is an explosive Travis Etienne 🫣— Matt Nein (@mnein9) August 12, 2022
pic.twitter.com/0odp4r8eCX
Travis Etienne looks healthy pic.twitter.com/nv5R384S4t— Fantasy Football Degenerates (@ffd_podcast) August 12, 2022