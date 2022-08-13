CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne played their first snaps of the 2022 NFL preseason on Friday. (Photo: Bob Self / USATODAY)
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne 2022 NFL preseason debut highlights
Former Clemson star QB Trevor Lawrence made his NFL preseason debut along with former All-American Tigers running back Travis Etienne on Friday night against the Cleveland Browns.

Lawrence finished the night 6-for-12 with 95 passing yards with a touchdown pass. Etienne had nine carries for 23 yards and a catch for 10 yards.

Check out highlights below:

