WATCH: Trevor Lawrence throws three touchdowns in blowout win over Chargers
2022 Sep 26, Mon 08:06
Trevor Lawrence has his mojo back.
The former Tiger is playing this season like the can't miss franchise quarterback, so many pegged of him.
In Week 2 action, the Jaguars blanked the Indianapolis Colts 24-0, and on Sunday afternoon, he threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns, and zero interceptions in the blowout 38-10 win against the talented Chargers.
It was the second three-touchdown game of his young NFL career.
Next up, the Jaguars will face off against the Eagles on Sunday.
Check out some of his highlights below:
Way to make a play, @Trevorlawrencee !!— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 25, 2022
pic.twitter.com/XNMba5hWT9
.@Trevorlawrencee with an absolute dot. pic.twitter.com/kwU60jFpm0— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 25, 2022
that man @Trevorlawrencee is COOKIN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sm8G8q6niv— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 25, 2022
