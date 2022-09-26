WATCH: Trevor Lawrence throws three touchdowns in blowout win over Chargers

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Trevor Lawrence has his mojo back.

The former Tiger is playing this season like the can't miss franchise quarterback, so many pegged of him.

In Week 2 action, the Jaguars blanked the Indianapolis Colts 24-0, and on Sunday afternoon, he threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns, and zero interceptions in the blowout 38-10 win against the talented Chargers.

It was the second three-touchdown game of his young NFL career.

Next up, the Jaguars will face off against the Eagles on Sunday.

Check out some of his highlights below: