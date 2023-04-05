CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Trevor Lawrence throws out first pitch for Jumbo Shrimp
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Apr 5, Wed 10:56

As the baseball season gets underway, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp had a special guest on hand for their home opener on Tuesday.

Jacksonville Jaguars franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence was invited to throw out the ceremonial first pitch for the Triple-A Jumbo Shrimp.

"A little pressure, a little nervous coming out through that tunnel," Lawrence told the media, "but it was awesome."

Sporting a Jumbo Shrimp cap and jersey, Lawrence took the mound and delivered a solid pitch to the catcher, much to the delight of the crowd.

"I'm happy," Lawrence said. "I just didn't want to skip it in the dirt. The catcher caught it and I put a little bit on it. Wasn't a strike, but we can improve for next time."

It wasn't a terrible throw like the infamous first pitch by rapper 50-cent during a Mets game.

"I didn't want to be like 50 Cent when he sent it to the dugout over there," Lawrence said.

Nice job by Lawrence of spending some time in his local community, and this story is finished because I have a craving to find some jumbo shrimp to eat.

