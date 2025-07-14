sports_football
Trevor Lawrence hit on a number of subjects in the podcast interview.
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence talks Dabo Swinney, new head coach, Travis Hunter
Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  7 hours ago

Trevor Lawrence has a big season ahead of him.

The former Clemson quarterback sat down Pardon My Take to discuss his rehab, Dabo Swinney, working with new top draft pick Travis Hunter, and so much more.

The interview begins at 1:12:54

Top Clemson News of the Week