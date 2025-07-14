WATCH: Trevor Lawrence talks Dabo Swinney, new head coach, Travis Hunter

Trevor Lawrence has a big season ahead of him. The former Clemson quarterback sat down Pardon My Take to discuss his rehab, Dabo Swinney, working with new top draft pick Travis Hunter, and so much more. More from Trevor Lawrence talking Clemson on Pardon My Take:



Lawrence talks Dabo Swinney as a recruiter:



“He’s a great recruiter. You wanna go play for him. He sells the family atmosphere of Clemson and you get there and it’s really like that.”



🎥: @PardonMyTake pic.twitter.com/XO888xlznA — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) July 14, 2025 Former Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence was on Pardon My Take and got the chance to talk about Dabo Swinney:



“He would make you believe you could do anything. It didn’t matter who we were playing, we are gonna kill these dudes. He was awesome.”



🎥: @PardonMyTake pic.twitter.com/G3MjnZr2vq — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) July 14, 2025 The interview begins at 1:12:54 Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!