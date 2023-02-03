CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Kirby Lee - USA Today Sports
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence scores 19 points in Pro Bowl skills challenge
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Feb 3, Fri 12:22

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was named as a Pro Bowl honoree on Tuesday for his tremendous second-season in the NFL.

In the 2022 regular season, Lawrence completed 387 of 584 passes for 4,113 yards and 25 TDs. His 387 completions were the most in a single season in franchise history, and his five rushing TDs were tied with Garrard for the most in single-season franchise history. Lawrence joined Bengals QB Joe Burrow and Bills QB, Josh Allen, as the only players in the NFL with 25-plus passing TDs and at least five rushing TDs.

The Pro Bowl skills competition kicked off on Thursday and Lawrence finished the fun drill with 19 points hitting various moving targets.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr won the competition with 31 points giving the AFC the 71-55 win over the NFC.

Check out Lawrence's performance:

4-star QB picks SEC school over Clemson
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence scores 19 points in Pro Bowl skills challenge
Tigers put home winning streak on the line hosting No. 23/21 Miami
New Clemson athletics performance and wellness center, volleyball facility improvements approved
