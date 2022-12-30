CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Trevor Lawrence fires back at Gamecock fans after they boo him on jumbotron

by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Dec 30, Fri 19:57

One of college football's more heated and fun rivalries is the yearly in-state battle between Clemson and South Carolina.

Sometimes there is booing and trash-talking that just comes with it.

Former Tiger and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was shown on the jumbotron (in his home NFL stadium) during Friday's Gator Bowl and Gamecock fans booed loudly to show their displeasure.

Lawrence was undefeated against South Carolina during his time at Clemson.

The franchise quarterback saw the short clip of him being booed and responded on social media.

"The scars are DEEP!! Lol @ClemsonFB," Lawrence tweeted.

The Gamecocks lost 45-38 to Notre Dame after starting the game with a 21-7 lead.

Check out the short video clip below:

