CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Trenton Simpson NFL Draft tape

WATCH: Trenton Simpson NFL Draft tape
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Mar 14, Tue 13:26

Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson was impressive during Tuesday's Pro Day as he wowed scouts with a 40.5-inch vertical jump, a 4.22-second short shuttle, and a 6.89-second cone drill.

Check out some highlights of Simpson as he makes the leap to the pros:

Video Description: Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson is one of the more "freakish" prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft. The 6'2", 235-pound linebacker has been compared to a "heat-seeking missile" with his 4.43 40-yard dash speed. That mark was the second fastest at the 2023 NFL Combine. During his career at Clemson he tallied 22.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Tigers rally to top Cougars
Tigers rally to top Cougars
Clemson lacrosse head coach Allison Kwolek announces breast cancer diagnosis
Clemson lacrosse head coach Allison Kwolek announces breast cancer diagnosis
Hunter Tyson earns more postseason honors
Hunter Tyson earns more postseason honors
Former Clemson standout named to SC Football Hall of Fame
Former Clemson standout named to SC Football Hall of Fame
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Donor's Den

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest