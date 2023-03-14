WATCH: Trenton Simpson NFL Draft tape

Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson was impressive during Tuesday's Pro Day as he wowed scouts with a 40.5-inch vertical jump, a 4.22-second short shuttle, and a 6.89-second cone drill.

Check out some highlights of Simpson as he makes the leap to the pros:

Video Description: Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson is one of the more "freakish" prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft. The 6'2", 235-pound linebacker has been compared to a "heat-seeking missile" with his 4.43 40-yard dash speed. That mark was the second fastest at the 2023 NFL Combine. During his career at Clemson he tallied 22.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks.