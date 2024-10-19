|
WATCH: Tony Elliott reacts to loss to Clemson
2024 Oct 19 16:07- -
A reunion for a former Clemson student-athlete and coach at Death Valley.
Virginia head coach Tony Elliott talked to the media following his team's 48-31 road loss to No. 10 Clemson on Saturday afternoon. "I knew he (Dabo Swinney) wasn’t gonna take it easy on me, take it easy on us," Elliott said. Check out his full media availability below:
Virginia head coach Tony Elliott talked to the media following his team's 48-31 road loss to No. 10 Clemson on Saturday afternoon.
"I knew he (Dabo Swinney) wasn’t gonna take it easy on me, take it easy on us," Elliott said.
Check out his full media availability below:
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
Tags: Clemson Football, Tony Elliott