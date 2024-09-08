|
WATCH: TigerNet's postgame breakdown of Clemson-App State
2024 Sep 8 09:15- -
In this aftermath edition of the Orange Crush Podcast, TigerNet writers David Hood and Grayson Mann break down the 66-20 Clemson win over App State.
Hood and Mann talk about Cade Klubnik's historic night, how fans should weigh the first two games and much more!
Tags: Clemson Football, Cade Klubnik