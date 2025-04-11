sports_football
WATCH: TigerNet's Grayson Mann talks Clemson's spring game on ACC Network

Tony Crumpton Tony Crumpton - Assoc. Editor - 5 hours ago

TigerNet’s Grayson Mann joined Mark Packer on ACC PM Thursday to break down Clemson’s spring game.

The two discussed key takeaways from the Tigers' performance, standout players, and what to expect heading into the summer.

Watch the full interview below, courtesy of the ACC Network:

