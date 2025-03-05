WATCH: TigerNet's David Hood talks ACC settlement, Clemson football on ACC Network

TigerNet.com's senior writer David Hood, joined Mark Packer on ACC PM on the ACC Network to discuss key Clemson topics, including the recent ACC settlement and spring football practice. Watch the full interview below:

Video summary/cliff-notes:

(00:00-01:00) Clemson's involvement in the ACC settlement was a win for them, securing more financial benefits and flexibility with their media rights. Unlike Florida State, which was more vocal, Clemson took a measured approach and achieved its objectives.

(01:30-02:56) The ACC settlement benefits multiple schools, but institutions that invest more in sports programs, like Clemson and Florida State, stand to gain the most. Schools with less investment now have more incentive to improve their facilities and programs.

(03:26-04:24) The ACC now has a more stable outlook after years of uncertainty regarding potential departures of Clemson and Florida State. The settlement provides temporary calm, reducing tensions between Clemson’s athletic director and the ACC commissioner.

(04:54-06:45) Clemson football’s spring practice is underway, with a key focus on improving the defense. New defensive coordinator Tom Allen has already made an impact with his intensity, emphasizing tackling fundamentals, which were weak last season.

(07:14-08:41) The running back situation is a major storyline for Clemson, with freshman Gideon Davidson drawing attention for his athleticism and potential to break into the starting lineup early, similar to Travis Etienne.

(09:46-11:14) Clemson’s football schedule is challenging, starting with a high-profile game against LSU, a crucial matchup for both teams. Clemson must improve against SEC opponents after recent losses to Georgia and South Carolina.

(11:42-13:11) Clemson basketball is having a strong season, proving to be tough and well-coached. Their ability to win on the road makes them a serious contender in the ACC tournament.

(13:40-14:38) Clemson baseball is also performing well, highlighted by a sweep of South Carolina. The athletic program as a whole, including even lacrosse, is experiencing success across multiple sports.

