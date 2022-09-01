WATCH: Tiger triumphantly returns to top of Clemson videoboard

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Many people have asked over the last year or so if a Tiger would be returned to the top of the videoboard when Clemson finishes their gigantic state-of-the-art project.

Don't fret, Clemson fans, as Clemson Athletics released a short clip of a vintage Tiger being put back in place by workers.

The Tiger has returned to its rightful place 🧡 pic.twitter.com/0oPEyvu82D — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) September 1, 2022