WATCH: Tiger transfers embrace Clemson culture, look to make impact

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Clemson's first position player transfers in the transfer portal era all met the media on Monday with defensive end Will Heldt, linebacker Jeremiah Alexander and wide receiver Tristan Smith. TigerNet's Grayson Mann was on the scene and here are updates and video: @gray_mann21 on X (post embeds not functioning on the X platform currently): DE Will Heldt on transferring to #Clemson despite the Tigers not filling the DC spot: He says winning was very important to him, and he felt that culturally, he was a good fit for this team. He added that returning players was an important factor. -- I asked Will Heldt about the big differences between #Clemson and Purdue: He says nothing slips through the cracks here, adding the accountability with this team is strong. Heldt continues to add how much of a fit he is here.

@gray_mann21 on X: Clemson WR Tristan Smith says T.J. Moore has been pivotal to his transition.

He adds the two watch film together constantly, and he's leaned on Moore on how he quickly learned Garrett Riley's offense.

"TJ's one of my close friends now."

--

Tristan Smith says that his connection with Clemson QB Cade Klubnik has developed really well.

He admits he was a little starstruck when they first met, due to Smith playing as Cade in CFB25.

He adds the senior QB is a really great person.

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!