CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Higgins could have been a star in basketball too
Higgins could have been a star in basketball too

WATCH: Tee Higgins with a few epic dunks in high school
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Jan 19, Thu 15:54

Cincinnati Bengals receiver and former Tiger Tee Higgins has always been an elite athlete, whether it be on the football field or on the basketball court.

Today's Thursday Throwback features footage of Higgins showing off his hoops skills with several highlight dunks back in high school.

Check it out below:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
CBS ranks Clemson defender among top players to spurn NFL draft
CBS ranks Clemson defender among top players to spurn NFL draft
FOX's Joel Klatt breaks down 'great move' by Dabo Swinney to bring in Garrett Riley
FOX's Joel Klatt breaks down 'great move' by Dabo Swinney to bring in Garrett Riley
WATCH: Tee Higgins with a few epic dunks in high school
WATCH: Tee Higgins with a few epic dunks in high school
Clemson forward named to Oscar Robertson Trophy watch list
Clemson forward named to Oscar Robertson Trophy watch list
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest