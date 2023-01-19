WATCH: Tee Higgins with a few epic dunks in high school

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Cincinnati Bengals receiver and former Tiger Tee Higgins has always been an elite athlete, whether it be on the football field or on the basketball court.

Today's Thursday Throwback features footage of Higgins showing off his hoops skills with several highlight dunks back in high school.

Check it out below:

Happy Birthday to #obscurebengals basketball player Tee Higgins🎂🍺He was ranked as high as 18 for🏀for class of '17. UNC, Michigan & Louisville offered, but he originally committed to Tenn. He backed out to go to Clemson to focus on 🏈. He made the right decision. @teehiggins5 pic.twitter.com/LLoUzjdkD1 — obscure bengals (@obscure_bengals) January 18, 2023