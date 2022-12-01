WATCH: Tee Higgins loses bet, wears South Carolina jersey

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The 8th win in a row was not meant to be.

Clemson was shocked 31-30 by South Carolina in their rivalry matchup inside Death Valley last Saturday.

The rivalry was a bitter pill to swallow for Clemson fans, and it even reached the pro ranks as former Tiger standout Tee Higgins lost a bet on the game to his teammate and former Gamecock tight end Hayden Hurst.

Check out the short clip below:

Tee Higgins pays off his bet to Gamecock Hayden Hurst after South Carolina beat Clemson. Higgins chimes in "ask him who won" when we played in college. pic.twitter.com/gQdF3D1ZT2 — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) December 1, 2022