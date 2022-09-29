CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Tee Higgins catches 59-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Sep 29, Thu 21:57

The Bengals have an explosive offense with former LSU duo of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase alongside former Tiger Tee Higgins.

During Thursday night's game between the Bengals and the Dolphins, Burrow connected with Higgins for an impressive 59-yard touchdown to put the Bengals up 13-6 in the second quarter.

Higgins walked into the endzone with nobody even close to him.

Check out the TD play below:

