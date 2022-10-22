WATCH: Syracuse's Dino Babers reacts to loss to Clemson

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Syracuse head coach Dino Babers talked to the media following his team's narrow 27-21 road loss to Clemson on Saturday afternoon.

"You can’t take away how difficult it is to play in Death Valley," Babers said. "Coach Swinney and the guys did a hell of a job coming back to win this game in the fourth quarter. We wish those guys the best. They’re the flagship for the ACC.”

Check out his full video and interviews from two Syracuse players: