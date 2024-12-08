WATCH: Swinney, Clemson players, coaches react to winning ACC title, making CFB Playoff (14 videos)

Clemson secured a thrilling 34-31 victory over SMU in the ACC Championship on Saturday night in Charlotte, NC. The win propels the Tigers into the College Football Playoff. Catch a few postgame interviews from the field moments after the game concluded: Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney says “thank you Jesus” after his team won the ACC Championship.



Amen, coach!! pic.twitter.com/ul2CSoq8ZH — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) December 8, 2024

“I had no doubt we would come out and play our best game.”#Clemson LB Sammy Brown reacts to the Tigers heading back to the CFP:@ClemsonTigerNet pic.twitter.com/QZpsCGGxk9 — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) December 8, 2024

"We've got all the tools in the toolbox that we need to go win a championship."



Cade Klubnik on @ClemsonFB's resilience 😤 pic.twitter.com/nfwLHQQ5HG — ACC Network (@accnetwork) December 8, 2024

