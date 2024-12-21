|
WATCH: Steve Sarkisian reacts to win over Clemson in CFB Playoff
No. 5 seed Texas took care of business in Saturday's 38-24 home victory over No. 12 seed Clemson in the first round of the College Football Playoff.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian talked about his team's victory in the following postgame video:
Steve Sarkisian's message to his team prior to today's CFP game against Clemson: "Run to win."— Devon Messinger (@devonmessinger) December 22, 2024
