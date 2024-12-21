CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Steve Sarkisian reacts to win over Clemson in CFB Playoff

by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Dec 21 20:12

No. 5 seed Texas took care of business in Saturday's 38-24 home victory over No. 12 seed Clemson in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian talked about his team's victory in the following postgame video:

