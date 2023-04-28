WATCH: Show Me The Money - Why Clemson might jump at move out of the ACC

David Hood from TigerNet talks about the financial implications of Clemson potentially leaving the ACC. He mentions the power shift in college football towards the SEC and the Big Ten, who have recently signed massive media rights deals. Clemson staying in the ACC could mean missing out on potentially over $40 million per year compared to what they could get in the SEC or the Big Ten:

