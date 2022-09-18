CLEMSON FOOTBALL

A shooting star was above Death Valley on a night when Ella Bresee was honored
WATCH: Shooting star over Death Valley before team enters
by - 2022 Sep 18, Sun 12:38

On a night when the Tigers honored and had a heavy heart for Bryan Bresee's sister, Ella that passed away Thursday, a shooting star made an appearance as the Clemson buses came around the stadium.

Around the 48-second mark of the video below, you can see the shooting star over the west side of Death Valley.

For those that believe this infrequent occurrence was some type of answer to a prayer or just a coincidence, regardless, it was certainly a cool moment caught on video.

