WATCH: Shannon Sharpe says Browns should part ways with Deshaun Watson after The Athletic report
by - 2025 Jan 17 09:04

Former NFL standouts Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson react to a recent article in The Athletic about Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson being a negative presence in the locker room and couldn’t be held accountable as a member of the Cleveland Browns.

Watch the full video below:

Video Summary:

1. **The Athletic Report Highlights (00:00 - 01:33)**:

2. **Locker Room Dynamics and Player Feedback (01:33 - 02:58)**:

3. **Challenges in Adapting Offensive Systems (02:58 - 04:54)**:

4. **Injury Concerns and Declining Performance (05:34 - 07:26)**:

5. **Suggestions for Watson's Future (07:26 - 08:37)**:

6. **Broader Implications for the Browns (09:51 - 11:34)**:

7. **NFL Draft Speculation (11:34 - 13:03)**:

8. **Marketability of Emerging Talent (13:03 - End)**:

